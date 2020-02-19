INDEPENDENCE – The Independence girls’ basketball team’s season came to an emotional end Saturday night with a loss at Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 58-28. There were a lot of tears shed in the gymnasium that night, but all the emotion wasn’t about losing a game. The tears, the hugs, and the kind words were all about something coming to an end.
For the four seniors on this team, the realization that this is over is heartbreaking to them. Even a stab in the heart for the parents and those of us who have watched these four seniors the past few years. These girls stuck around through probably the worst times in Indee girls basketball history…I don’t know this for sure, but I’m assuming. Kids today have so many other things they can do. For all these girls to choose to stay and work hard and practice hard when they could do other things says a lot to me.
This team was successful. Not by wins and losses, but successful. As we watched these girls hug each other and shed tears over losing each other as teammates, what was obvious was the love for one another and, with that, a deeper love and respect for the game.
To put things in perspective, yes, they lost a few, but there are worse things that happen in life. These girls were fortunate to play the game they love. And in relation to things, losing is minor. Winning is fun; sure, but winning is not everything. Wanting to win, not giving up, never letting up and never being satisfied with what you’ve done….That is everything. So we should stand up and honor these girls. I think they’ve earned it.
“But it passes, this feeling. And what lasts is what you’ve learned. And what you’ve learned about is – life. That’s what sport is all about – life!” – Pat Summitt