When times get tough, it’s easy to forget that the game is for the youth, not for adults. They don’t play for the parents; they play for each other.
As a parent, it is easy to look at the sport through the lens of your child. You see decreased playing time and automatically lose trust in the coach. You see “bad results” and automatically think, “this coach doesn’t know what he is doing.” If you have the mindset that you can do it better, start coaching. You will quickly learn that it is easier to coach from the sideline.
As a parent, you ask your child to be respectful of other players, coaches, fans, and officials, and as a parent, you should model that behavior. Children learn by watching the adults in their lives model appropriate behavior. When you as parents reveal that winning is not everything and that demonstrating grace under pressure and even defeat is the way to behave, they will feel empowered to do their best.