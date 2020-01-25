WASHINGTON, DC – On Thursday, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced Iowa will receive a $9,364,401 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The federal grant – aimed at ending homelessness – will be distributed statewide, including to several agencies in the First Congressional District.
“It’s so important to help our friends and neighbors who have fallen on hard times,” Rep. Finkenauer said. “We have some amazing organizations in our communities that are working hard to ensure folks aren’t literally left out in the cold. I am happy these organizations are receiving this federal funding so they can keep helping families.”
The following organizations and programs in the First Congressional District will receive a portion of the federal grant:
- City of Dubuque – Phoenix Housing Special Needs Assistance – $87,211
- Community Housing Initiatives, Inc. – Permanent Housing – $73,520
- Willis Dady Emergency Shelter, Inc.
- Willis Dady PSH – $36,152
- Willis Dady Rapid Rehousing – $154,248
- Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc. – HACAP Housing First – $391,181
- Family Alliance for Veterans of America, Inc. – Passport to Independence – $234,430
- Home Forward Iowa – Year IV Technical Assistance – $91,380
- Institute for Community Alliances
- Iowa BOS Coordinated Entry Technical Support 2019 – $100,000
- Iowa’s Continuum Outcome and Universal Needs Toolkit (BOS HMIS) 2019 – $346,578
- Iowa Finance Authority – IA-501 CoC Planning Application FY2019 – $243,718
- Waypoint Services for women, children and families – Iowa Balance of State CE 24 Call Center – $116,368
- The Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, INC.
- Northeast Iowa Permanent Housing Program – $210,595
- Rapid Housing Initiative of North Iowa – $186,139
- Safely Home – $406,516
- Turning Point Rural Housing Project – $297,622
HUD Program
HUD is making available approximately $2.3 billion in Fiscal Year 2019 for the Continuum of Care Program (CoC). The CoC Program is designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness; to provide funding for efforts by non-profit providers, states, and local governments to quickly re-house homeless individuals, families, persons fleeing domestic violence, and youth while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused by homelessness; to promote access to and effective utilization of mainstream programs by homeless individuals and families; and to optimize self-sufficiency among those experiencing homelessness.