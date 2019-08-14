WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced that three community health centers in her district will receive a combined $472,228 in federal funding in order to help them continue providing low-cost health services for Iowans.
“Community health centers are helping folks deal with skyrocketing health care costs,” Congresswoman Finkenauer said. “Earlier this week, I toured some of these clinics and saw first-hand how they are making a difference in peoples’ lives. These grants are important to these clinics because these clinics play an important role in making sure Iowans aren’t forced to make an impossible choice between health care and quality of life.”
• Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque will receive $167,000
• Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo will receive $167,000
• Eastern Iowa Health Center in Cedar Rapids will receive $138,228
“Eastern Iowa Health Center in Cedar Rapids is thrilled to receive this HHS grant for enhanced behavioral health access for our patients,” said Joe Lock, president and CEO of Eastern Iowa Health Center. “We are specifically grateful for Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer’s stalwart and consistent advocacy for community health centers. CHCs are at the heart of the safety net, serving the most vulnerable among us.”
“Crescent Community Health Center is excited to be a recipient of the Department of Health and Human Services Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) supplemental funding award,” said Brooke Gomez, Crescent Community Health Center COO. “These funds will allow us to expand our behavioral health services by adding a full-time behavioral health counselor while also supplementing behavioral health prescriber hours. IBHS funding allows us to have a greater impact on the needs of our community by reducing the disparity that exists surrounding access to these services faced by many of our patients. The objective of the funding is to fully integrate behavioral health services within our existing medical and dental service lines, providing a more seamless and comprehensive care approach, delivered by a collaborative care team. We look forward to the opportunities this funding provides in bridging gaps experienced by too many.”
“We are very excited to receive the funding for Integrated Behavioral Health Services,” said Christine Kemp, CEO of Peoples Community Health Clinic. “This funding allows us to expand our behavioral health staff and increase access to high-quality integrated behavioral health services. Integrating our behavioral health team with our primary care team allows us to help the whole patient using a coordinated care model. We will also be using the funding to work with community partners to increase the community’s understanding of how to best support the mental health needs of all Cedar Valley residents.”
This grant has been awarded through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Center Cluster Program that helps community-based health care organizations provide primary care for under-served communities.
While this announcement will help community health centers in Iowa’s first district, Congresswoman Finkenauer is still urging a long-term funding solution. Earlier this week, Finkenauer sent a letter to House and Senate leadership urging a long-term bipartisan and bicameral funding solution for community health centers before current funding authorization expires on September 30.