WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced on December 16 the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) will receive a $3,079,374 federal grant for its Head Start programs. The grant will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Children in our communities deserve every opportunity to succeed, and that starts with proper early childhood education,” Congresswoman Finkenauer said. “This grant will ensure HACAP can keep serving kids in our community to give them the chance to thrive from the very start. I am thrilled to see such a worthy organization receive an investment like this. I will keep working to make sure the kids in our district are supported so they are not held back from following their dreams.”
About HACAP, Head Start
HACAP is a community action agency serving six counties in Eastern Iowa.
Head Start and Early Head Start are comprehensive early childhood development programs that serve children from birth to age five, pregnant women, and their families. As child-focused programs, they have the overall goal of increasing the school readiness of young children in low-income families.
In addition to center-based school readiness programs, Early Head Start provides a home program for pregnant women and for children from birth to age three.
There are no fees for children and families enrolled in Head Start/Early Head Start. All supplies and materials are provided for enrolled children. Head Start/Early Head Start program services are funded through grants. Awarded grants are from the federal, state, and local levels.