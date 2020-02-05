WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) recently announced the Protecting the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area Act. The legislation would make sure that this area is preserved for years to come by eliminating the federal funding cap and sunset provision for the national heritage area.
“Iowa has one of the richest traditions of agriculture and hard work in the country,” Congresswoman Finkenauer said. “Whether it’s the farms, museums, or our historic sites, the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area is so important to all generations of Iowans. I’ve been happy to see some of the important work they’ve done to preserve our heritage, firsthand. We have to preserve our history and pass it onto younger Iowans to see it firsthand so they will be inspired to carry on our state’s great agricultural traditions.
Under current law, Silos & Smokestacks’ federal funding ends after 2021 and has a total federal funding limit of $15 million. Without a change to the law, Silos & Smokestacks would exist in name only.
The Protecting the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area Act would:
- Remove the federal funding cap for the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area
- Eliminate the sunset provision for the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area
- Ensure that the area is formally named and recognized across federal statute as the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area
Support for Legislation
Cara Miller, executive director of Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area, said, “Silos & Smokestacks has a 25-year history as a successful national heritage area. We partner with many sites and communities across our region to tell and preserve the story of American agriculture. Having this legislation would eliminate our need to take time away from our mission every few years to focus on making sure our existence can continue. With this legislation, we will be able to move forth knowing that for the future we can focus solely on our mission and the development of partnerships to preserve the agriculture story.”
“I think the Wapsipinicon Mill was one of the first designated by the Silos & Smokestacks Heritage Area years ago,” said Leanne Harrison, president of the Buchanan County Historical Society. “This is something that has helped the historical society, tourism, and Iowa in promoting Iowa Heritage for the world to see. This is a national program that should be continued – it has guided many museums in interpretation of what we should be doing. Grants have helped with advertising, exhibits, and connecting us with other avenues of promoting our local history.”
According to Katie Hund of Buchanan County Tourism, five attractions in Buchanan County are designated as partner sites within the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area:
- Cedar Rock
- Fontana
- Heartland Acres Agribition Center
- Richardson-Jakway Historic Site
- Wapsipinicon Mill
“A successful national heritage area like Silos & Smokestacks directly impacts us at the local level through grants and funding, promotions, and professional development opportunities,” she said. “Creating empowered and successful attractions boosts area tourism and strengthens our local economy. A well-supported national heritage area is integral for the development and continued growth of Buchanan County and Northeast Iowa.”
Background Information
The Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) is one of 49 federally designated heritage areas in the nation, and is an affiliated area of the National Park Service. National heritage areas are places where historic, cultural, and natural resources combine to form cohesive, nationally important landscapes.
National heritage areas collaborate with communities to determine how to preserve and share heritage relevant to local needs.
Stretching from Des Moines to Davenport and Mason City to Waukon, Silos & Smokestacks is a 37-county region in Northeast Iowa, covering over 20,000 square miles. Silos & Smokestacks partners with 120 local historic and agricultural sites and allows visitors to experience farm life, agribusiness, and rural communities, past and present, in a variety of ways. An estimated 3.1 million people visit the heritage area each year.
The area is a vital driver in the rural economy of Northeast Iowa, contributing $309 million annually to the economy and supporting more than 7,000 jobs. Silos & Smokestacks provides substantial return on federal investment by driving more than $80 million in federal, state, and local tax revenue.
Visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org for more information.