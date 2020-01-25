WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) has announced she is seeking input from Northeast Iowans on their priorities for transportation and infrastructure projects.
“Rebuilding Iowa’s crumbling infrastructure and uplifting voices from our district are some of my top priorities,” Rep. Finkenauer said, “I look forward to reviewing input from Iowans and working to include that input in potential federal transportation and infrastructure legislation.”
An online form to submit infrastructure priories is available at: https://forms.gle/mo8w9MtzXfbLYfQk6.
Finkenauer serves as vice chair of the Highways & Transit Subcommittee of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. The subcommittee plays an important role in crafting legislation related to and making investments in highway, bridge, transit, and freight transportation improvements.
Finkenauer also serves on the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee, which oversees inland waterways infrastructure and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers programs, including flood prevention and control.
In 2020, Congress is expected to develop both a transportation and a water infrastructure bill. The transportation bill will provide funding for roads, bridges, and transit systems among other transportation priorities for Iowa. The water infrastructure bill, also known as the Water Resources Development Act, authorizes and develops flood control, navigation, and watershed enhancement projects overseen by the Army Corps.
Finkenauer has conducted infrastructure tours with local officials in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Independence, South Amana, and Waterloo, and has introduced numerous pieces of bipartisan legislation to improve Iowa’s infrastructure.