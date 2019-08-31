INDEPENDENCE – What did you do on your summer vacation?
In addition to visiting the Iowa State Fair, U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer has been touring her district this month and made an impromptu stop in Independence on Wednesday.
Earlier in the week, she had been in Black Hawk County where she was joined by USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey to speak with farmers.
On Tuesday, she visited the Iowa Northern Railway headquarters and Bryant Yard in Waterloo.
On Wednesday, she stopped by Em’s Coffee Co, amid the road construction, to lunch on the establishment’s chicken salad in a bowl.
Finkenauer said she has been treated like a family member while touring the district. “We have a lot of common ground,” she said at the coffee shop.
Finkenauer sits on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. According to her official website, finkenauer.house.gov, that committee has “jurisdiction over all modes of transportation: aviation, maritime and waterborne transportation, highways, bridges, mass transit, and railroads.” The Committee also has jurisdiction over other aspects of our national infrastructure, such as clean water and wastewater management, the transport of resources by pipeline, flood damage reduction, the management of federally owned real estate and public buildings, the development of economically depressed rural and urban areas, disaster preparedness and response, and hazardous materials transportation.
Congresswoman Finkenauer is committed to fixing Iowa’s crumbling infrastructure to address the needs of small businesses and farms, and to grow Iowa’s economy.
Her subcommittee assignments include Highways and Transit and as well as Water Resources and Environment.
Finkenauer last toured Buchanan County in March of this year. Her focus was on infrastructure, and County Engineer Brian Keierleber gave her a tour of our local gravel roads and rural bridges.
On Wednesday, she spoke about the need for Iowa to get federal funding for high-risk roads either through fee waivers or low-interest loans.
But infrastructure was not the only thing on her mind. She was very concerned with the lack of support from President Trump on the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). She signed on to a bipartisan letter to the Government Accountability Office formally calling for an investigation into the Environmental Protection Agency’s granting of small refinery exemptions to the RFS. She said that while Iowa’s U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have been vocal recently, she believes they should have come out sooner.
“What have they been doing the last nine months?” she asked. “This should be something to work on together. The future of the state is on the line. Anyone who studies economics understands.”
She reiterated that she will “absolutely work with anyone to help my district and my state. I grew up in this district,” she said. “I’ll stand up to anyone who hurts our state.”
Whether it is an agricultural or infrastructure issue, she wants “the President back at the table. That’s just who I am.”
After lunch, Finkenauer said she was heading to Dubuque for a ride on a tug to tour a lock and dam. On Friday, among her stops was a visit at Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids.
Finkenauer may be contacted via her offices:
Washington, DC Office
124 Cannon HOB
Washington, DC 20515
202-225-2911
Cedar Rapids Office
308 3rd Street SE,
Suite 200
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
319-364-2288
Dubuque Office
1050 Main Street
Dubuque, IA 52001
563-557-7789
Waterloo Office
521A Lafayette Street
Waterloo, IA 50703
319-266-6925
Her next local mobile office with staff will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Independence City Hall, 331 1st Street E.