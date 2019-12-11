WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) has sent a letter to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to express deep concern over the recently announced closure of Hillcrest Family Services’ Subacute Mental Health Services Program in Dubuque.
Hillcrest’s difficult decision to discontinue subacute services is largely credited to the state’s system of privatized Medicaid and a lack of state investment in critical health services. This closure will mean less access to critical mental health care for people in Iowa’s First Congressional District, and Finkenauer is asking for reform to prevent future closures.
Finkenauer said, “Medicaid managed care is causing heartbreaking situations in our district and state, and it’s simply a failed policy. I have heard stories from my own constituents who were denied life-saving tube feedings. Every day this failed and devastating policy isn’t fixed, more and more vulnerable Iowans and families will pay the price. The Branstad-Reynolds administration already ignored warnings about Medicaid managed care, and it’s clear now Governor Reynolds continues to turn a blind eye to the pain being caused across Iowa. The stories and heartbreak continue. In my federal legislative role, I’m encouraged by the ongoing federal investigation into managed care organizations, but continue to be concerned by inaction in Iowa. Iowa is my home and my constituents deserve more attention during this ongoing needless crisis.”
Access to mental health services dwindling in Iowa despite need:
- Iowa already ranks last in the nation when it comes to the availability of in-patient psychiatric treatment and is experiencing a shortage of mental health providers, including psychiatrists.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Health:
- Approximately 600,000 Iowans are living with some type of mental illness, and 16.5 percent of young people experienced a mental health disorder in 2016 (7.7 million people).
- For those living with mental illness, it takes an average of 11 years for them to get treatment from the first time that they experience symptoms.
- Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34.
Failure of Iowa’s Medicaid managed care policy reducing access:
- Low and inconsistent reimbursements have impacted Hillcrest’s bottom line and made it difficult to continue providing care. In the last several years, Hillcrest was forced to go without hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to them by the big insurance companies controlling Iowa’s Medicaid program.
“The state’s failure to address the ever-growing problems within Medicaid managed care has put access to mental health care for all Iowans at risk,” Finkenauer wrote to Reynolds.
Department of Health and Human Services investigating Iowa’s Medicaid managed care:
- This summer, Finkenauer led members of the Iowa delegation in a letter supporting U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General Daniel Levinson’s investigation into whether Medicaid managed care organizations have complied with federal requirements when denying patients access to requested services and prescriptions.
- Finkenauer plans to send a copy of the letter to the Office of the Inspector General to update the new Acting Inspector General on the state of privatized Medicaid in Iowa.
HHS’s investigation into Iowa’s managed care organizations is expected to be completed in 2020.