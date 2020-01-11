MANCHESTER – Nash Daniel Martin was the first baby of 2020 born at Regional Medical Center (RMC).
It was a true celebration of the new decade at RMC for this growing family! Steven Martin and Brittany Sherrets, Edgewood, welcomed baby Nash, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The new baby boy came into the world at 5:31 a.m., weighing 8 pounds 5 ounces. Nash joins siblings Bentley and Norah.
As a token of congratulations, RMC presented the family with a special First Baby 2020 embroidered baby blanket and a case of diapers.
RMC would like to thank Steven and Brittany for choosing the hospital for the delivery and care of their newest addition!