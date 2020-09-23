EDGEWOOD – The East Buchanan Buccaneers traveled to Edgewood last Friday night to take on the undefeated Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings(4-0).
The Bucs out-gained the Vikings 352 yards to 294 yards, but the first half was too much to overcome and the Bucs lose 26-14.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 0 8 0 6 14
Ed-Co 7 13 0 6 26
Senior signal caller, TJ Lau had 238 yards passing on 18 of 25 attempts. Lau also ran for 14 yards on 5 carries. Senior back, Kaden Brockmeyer scored a TD and ran 14 times for 66 yards, while junior Connor Williams added 34 yards on 9 carries and scored once.
Freshman Hunter Bowers has been a nice surprise early on this season. Bowers had 8 catches for 95 yards, while Williams added 6 catches for 81 yards. Senior AJ Kremer contributed with 3 catches for 54 yards. Junior Kirby Cook had one catch.
Defensively, Lau led the way with 9 tackles and Junior Aiden Cook had an interception.
East Buchanan falls to 1-3 on the season and next up for the Bucs; they are on the road again this Friday, when they travel to Alburnett (1-2).