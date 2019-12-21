Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association will be holding two Cod Fish & Chicken Fry fundraisers. The first is on Friday, January 17 and the second is Friday, January 24. They will be serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4H Building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. The meal includes baked potato, beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, and dessert. Milk and coffee will be provided with the meal. The bar will be open for other beverage purchases. Adults $10 & Kids 5-10 $5. Take outs will be available. Proceeds will go toward Fairground improvements.