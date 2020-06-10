Fishing is easy, inexpensive and a great activity for kids of all ages. Grab your tackle box, take the family, and get your lines in the water this weekend.
Outdoor fun awaits at hundreds of Iowa lakes, thousands of miles of rivers or a neighborhood pond. Go to www.iowadnr.gov/fishlocal to pick your favorite spot. There are plenty of options to help you find a spot that is less crowded, so you can easily keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.
Keep the fun going all summer long — buy your fishing license online with our Go Outdoors Iowa online licensing system. You can download the public Go Outdoors IA mobile app for iPhone and Android devices and always have access to your license no matter where you are.
Have fun fishing this weekend!
As temperatures warm up this spring, many Iowans are wondering if they can still fish in light of the COVID-19 health emergency. The answer is yes, but be careful and responsible. Stay safe when fishing this spring with these tips:
- Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one where less people are fishing.
- Once you find your fishing spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.
- Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.
- Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.
- Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.
Eating Iowa-caught fish is SAFE!
Most of Iowa’s streams, rivers and lakes offer safe and high-quality fish that pose little or no threat to human health if eaten. Over 4.5 million meals of Iowa fish were eaten in 2017. Some limitations of eating fish may apply for young children and pregnant women. Find out more with the Fish Consumption Fact Sheet found on DNR website from the Iowa DNR and the Iowa Dept. of Public Health.
Find the most up to date list of consumption advisories at www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/Water-Monitoring/Fish-Tissue
New advisories are issued and existing advisories are removed, based on results of annual fish contaminant monitoring in Iowa.
Getting outdoors and fishing is a little different for everyone. Iowa’s many waterways are the perfect backdrop to ponder life’s biggest questions, or ignore them completely, all while reeling in a few keepers.
Start exploring all that Iowa has to offer on this page, with links to lake, river and stream information that you need to have a great day on the water.
Many of Iowa’s thousands of lakes and ponds number are stocked and managed by the Iowa DNR, offering abundant fishing, especially of panfish like crappie and bluegill. Several lakes are fishing destinations for muskie, pike and walleye.
Head to one of Iowa’s rivers or streams to catch a dozen or more different species, including prized-size catfish,walleye and smallmouth bass in one trip. Iowa’s interior rivers are known for growing large-sized fish, and lots of them.
Northeast Iowa is a regional destination for exceptional trout fishing. Find both stocked and naturally occurring trout in the breathtaking forests and streams of this part of the state.
Iowa’s eastern border river is nationally known for backwater fishing for bass, catfish, panfish, pike and walleye. It is the best fishery in Iowa for abundance and diversity of fish species. Dozens of access points are available for boaters and anglers.
State Park News
Take a Walk in Iowa State Parks: 20 Walks in 2020
Get outside, get fit and celebrate the Iowa state park centennial on a 5k or 10 walk! If you enjoy walking and want to explore state parks, here’s an exciting way to do both in 2020.
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks, the Iowa Walking Club, the Nebraska Wander Freunde Trailblazers and Iowa Parklands helped create 5k and 10k walking routes and maps in 20 Iowa state parks. The maps and directions are free to the public and can be downloaded from this web page. These walks are intended for you to explore on your own, or with a small group or family.
When visiting the park, the route starting points are marked with a Walk Box. Members of the walking clubs will find envelopes for donations as part of their membership. Walkers who are not members are free to use the maps and enjoy the walking routes as a free service for the 100th anniversary celebration.
The Iowa Walking Club and Nebraska Wander Freunde Trailblazers are non-profit organizations dedicated to physical fitness for all ages through long-distance walking, and also encourage social connections through membership. Both organizations are part of the American Volkssport Association. They host walking events throughout the year and provide an opportunity to find a new community of walkers and hikers who enjoy the outdoors! Iowa Parklands is an Iowa-based company that loves Iowa parks and creates state park-themed maps and merchandise.
Iowa Ponds
An Iowa pond is the perfect spot for many fun outdoor activities, such as swimming, fishing, hunting, trapping, camping and picnicking. Many Iowans’ first fishing experience was at one of our 110,000 ponds. Anglers enjoy 1.6 million fishing trips each year to Iowa ponds with a local economic impact estimated at $7.5 million.
Iowa’s ponds reflect the fertility of its agricultural land. A pond in Iowa will support more fish than ponds in most other states. This high fertility provides excellent fishing opportunities, but can also create vegetation issues in ponds. A pond plant identification guide can help you identify the plants growing in your pond so you can correctly manage them. Find more information on the aquatic plants in ponds webpage or download the printable stocking and managing Iowa ponds handout.
Life in a pond is a complex system with the many life forms dependent on each other. Small single and multicellular plants called plankton live in ponds. These microscopic plankton are eaten by animal plankton as well as some crustaceans, insects and tadpoles living in the pond. Small fish, crayfish and frogs eat the animal plankton, crustaceans and insects and are then eaten by larger fish. Bluegills, although they may grow to nine inches and over, eat mostly animal plankton and insects throughout their lives, while bass eat plankton and insects only during their early stages. As bass get larger, they become the major predator in a pond eating fish, crayfish and frogs. Each link in this web of life is needed to survive. Man, actively looking for and eating fish caught from the pond, forms the final link in the chain. Proper management of the pond and its surroundings is important to keep the pond healthy.
Let’s Go Camping!
Experience Iowa’s natural beauty and all the fun our state parks offer as you make memories with family and friends. With an array of activities for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, there’s something for everyone whether you’re visiting for an afternoon or a week.
State park camping is available year-round in most places depending upon weather conditions. Heavy snowfalls may prevent access to the campground as not all roads are routinely maintained. Modern conveniences such as water, flush toilets and shower buildings are closed during the winter months. It is recommended that campers may want to call ahead and check the weather and road conditions before heading out to camp.
Camping Guidelines
Camping is permitted only in designated areas. Camping is restricted to one basic unit per site except that a tent may be placed on the site with the basic unit. The area occupied by the small tent shall be no more than 8 feet by 10 feet and the tent shall hold no more than four people.
Together, Iowa’s state parks, recreation areas and forests have more than 4,700 campsites for overnight visitors. They range from hike-in primitive sites to full hook-ups (sewer, water and electricity). Seventy-five percent of these campsites can be reserved up to 3 months in advance. The remaining twenty-five percent of campsites are available for walk-in (first-come, first-served) camping.
Photos and information about each campsite can be found through the state park reservations system.
PEAK SEASON CAMPING FEES — May 1 to September 30
Note: Peak camping season has been extended at the following seven campgrounds, running May 1 through October 15: Ledges State Park, Maquoketa Caves State Park, Palisades-Kepler State Park, Pikes Peak State Park, Walnut Woods State Park, Backbone South Lake Campground, and Volga River Lakeview Campground.
- Modern Areas $16 per night/electric site $11 per night/non-electric site Non-modern Areas $14 per night
- /electric site $9 per night/non-electric site Sewer/Water Hook-up
- Additional $3 per night Equestrian Sites Additional $3 per night
CAMPING RESERVATION WINDOW
Reservations can be made 3 months in advance (count back 3 months from the arrival date to figure opening window). For arrivals beginning on May 29, 30, and 31, the opening window shall be March 1.
For arrivals beginning on July 31, the opening window shall be May 1. The last day to make a camping reservation, if paying by credit/debit card, is 2 days prior to arrival.
CHECK-IN, CHECK-OUT TIMES
Check-in time for reservable campsites is 4:00 p.m. Check-out time is 3:00 p.m. Walk-in campers must register within 30 minutes of entering the campground. They must check-out or re-register by 4:00 p.m. on their last day.
MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY
No more than six persons shall occupy a campsite except: when families exceed six people, they are immediate family and cannot logically be split into two campsites
MINIMUM STAY
From May 1 to September 30, campers are required to stay a minimum of two nights (Friday and Saturday) for a weekend stay. From October 1 to April 30, there is no minimum stay required. Memorial Day holiday weekend, Fourth of July and Labor Day holiday weekends will require a minimum 3-night stay. (The 3-night stay requirement for the Fourth of July is required only when July 4th is on a Monday).
MAXIMUM STAY
Campers may camp up to 14 consecutive nights in a state park/recreation area. Campers must then vacate the park (including removing the camping unit) for a minimum of 3 nights before camping in that park again. Campers at Walnut Woods State Park may not camp more than 14 nights in any 30-day period.
WALK-IN CAMPING AND CAMPING ON UNRENTED RESERVABLE CAMPSITES
All state park, recreation area and forest campgrounds incorporate a self-registration procedure. Instructions are posted at depositories located at campground entrances. Campers must register within one-half hour of entering the campground. Walk-in campers may occupy an unrented reservable campsite beginning at 10:00 a.m. and may register on a night-to- night basis only. This is due to the rolling reservation window for reservable campsites. Walk-in campers should check the arrival roster daily at the kiosk or check-in station for reservable campsite availability.
Campsites at A.A. Call, Ft Defiance and Preparation Canyon State Parks are not available on the reservation system and are only available as walk-in sites year-round.