These are condition reports for Northeast Iowa compiled by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Cedar River (above Nashua)
CONDITIONS: Backwaters and slack water areas have about 4-6 inches of ice. Four to 5 inches of snow fell early in the week with more predicted for the weekend. Ice conditions may worsen with warmer temperatures. Use care when crossing areas with current. Check depths often. Anglers are finding fish.
Black Crappie - Fair: Find deeper water or off-channel refuges out of current. Use waxworms or spikes. Yellow
Perch - Slow: Anglers are finding a few perch mixed in with the crappie. Bluegill - Fair: Find deeper off-channel areas. Spikes or waxworms tipped on a small jig work well.
Walleye - Fair: Anglers fishing below dams are finding walleye. Use jigs tipped with a ringworm minnow or crawler.
Decorah District Streams
CONDITIONS: Parking areas in wildlife management areas are not plowed. Use care when parking on the roadside. Trout streams with good flows stay open even during winter.
Brown Trout - Good: Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Feathered spinner baits work well when fished through pools.
Rainbow Trout - Good: Fish are actively hitting the surface early afternoon. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure.
Brook Trout - Good: Midges and small mayflies are hatching on warmer sunny days. Use flies imitating insects hatching.
Lake Hendricks
CONDITIONS: Lake Hendricks has about 4-8 inches of ice. Four to 5 inches of snow fell early in the week, with more to come this weekend. Fish activity has slowed. Open water around the aerator; be careful around this area. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice.
Black Crappie - Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm. Fish are suspended off the bottom. A variety of sizes are being caught.
Bluegill - Fair: Use a baited hook; gills are sitting closer to the bottom. Nine to 11 inch fish common.
Lake Meyer
CONDITIONS: Lake Meyer has about 6-8 inches of ice. Three to 4 inches of snow fell early in the week, with more to come this weekend. Use care when going on ice, especially around the dam. Check ice depths often. Hit or miss action on panfish. Fish are hanging in 10-14 feet of water around brush piles.
Bluegill - Fair: Anglers are marking a lot of fish, but few bites. Find gills around brush piles using a small jig tipped with a waxworm.
Black Crappie - Slow: Crappie are suspended above brush piles. Baited hooks work best.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
CONDITIONS: Backwaters and slack water areas are ice covered. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on Vernon Springs impoundment when covered with ice. Water is crystal clear. Check ice depths often, especially where there is current.
Volga Lake
CONDITIONS: Ice conditions are variable on Volga Lake depending on temperatures, but 4-6 inches is common. Three to 5 inches of snow fell in the area, with more to come this weekend. Use care when going on ice; check ice depths often.
Black Crappie - Fair: Use waxworms or spikes fished in brush or rock piles.
Bluegill - Fair: Try small bait on small hooks. Gills are small.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
CONDITIONS: A few reports of anglers ice fishing on Casey Lake. Best ice conditions on the lake are near the dam area.
Bluegill - Fair: Find sunken fish structure near the dam. Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom; electronics are a bonus to find fish.
Black Crappie - Fair: Find sunken fish structure near the dam. Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.
George Wyth Lake
CONDITIONS: There has been ice fishing activity on the lake. Reports of 4 to 6 inches of good ice cover. Use extreme caution, especially with the snow cover and upcoming winter storm.
Bluegill - Fair: Find sunken fish structure; use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom.
Black Crappie - Fair: Find sunken fish structure. Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.
North Prairie Lake
CONDITIONS: Anglers are catching a few trout.
Rainbow Trout - Fair: Try fishing jigs tipped with a waxworm or vertically jigging shiny spoons.