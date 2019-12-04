Fontana Park Nature Center.

FONTANA PARK – Looking for something to talk about besides the upcoming presidential vote?
Consider discussing the merits you prefer of the photos entered in the 2019 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest. Finalists are now on the Fontana Park Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Environmental-Conservation-Organization/Fontana-Park-319273013372/).
Be sure to find all four categories (landscapes, wildlife, people enjoying nature, and plants and wildflowers) under the posts. Fontana Park staff selected the finalists in each category from the many entries received. Now they are asking their Facebook followers to select their favorites by “liking” the image they wish to vote for in each category. The photo with the most “likes” will be the winner for the category; category winners will receive $50.
The photo that gets the most “likes” from all four categories will be the overall winner and will be awarded $100!
Voting will close on Tuesday, December 10, at 12 p.m. Then the votes will be tallied and the winning photographers announced.