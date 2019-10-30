HAZLETON – If you have more fruit from your pear and apple trees than you can use this season, consider donating them to Fontana Park to feed to the animals.
“We know that there are some of you who have apple trees or pear trees and more than you are able to use. We are looking for both – especially ones that we can store for a month or so as we continue to use them for our animals. We use apples and pears to feed the skunk, raccoons, fox, coyote, and bison,” says Sondra Cabell, Buchanan County Conservation naturalist.
“Please do not bring badly bruised or rotten fruit as we cannot use it fast enough to keep other fruit from rotting as well,” she added.
Apple and pear deliveries may be made during nature center hours, 8 a.m. to 12:p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 Wednesday through Friday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends. Boxes or feed sacks work well for fruit storage. If reusing plastic shopping bags, please double bag and tie the tops together.
Cabell said the center can also take pumpkins that have not been frozen and are not rotten to feed to the bison.