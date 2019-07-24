The Last Hurrah is a 1956 movie starring Spencer Tracy.
As Mayor Skeffington lies dying, the mayor’s detractor says,
”If he had it to do over again, there’s no doubt in the world he would do it very, very differently.”
Opening one eye, the mayor says,
”Like hell I would.”
It’s official. After eight years with the Food Pantry, I am leaving the workforce. Walking away from the Food Pantry will be tough. It’s been the most rewarding/stressful, awful/wonderful job I’ve ever had. And I would not do it differently.
There are stories, too many, and some too ticklish to tell. There are people too kind and supportive and some too aggravating to forget. Where to start? And harder still, where to end? I cannot do justice to all the high jinx and practical jokes. I cannot pare down the strength of support from volunteers who stood by with me staring at empty shelves and freezers, who stood outside Walmart and Fareway asking for donations and the overwhelming response from the community. I cannot choose my favorite clients or most helpful donors. Not here in this limited article. So I won’t.
But on August 25, I will reveal some long-held secrets about unwelcome visitors, underwear in grocery bags, and spiders in the closet. We’ll raise a glass (plastic solo cup, actually) to fallen comrades, Leanna and LuAnn, and celebrate the staff, volunteers, and donors who managed to make it out alive.
The stories will flow at The Last Homestead, a great old barn turned event center by Doug and Julie Fliehler. Please join us there on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s just up the road a piece from our place, Cockleburr Farms, and the final resting place of Stupid Dog. Hope to see you there.
Miss Kate
The Last Hurrah (Food Pantry Party)
August 25, 2019, from 1 to 3 pm
The Last Homestead
2809 160th Street
Winthrop, IA