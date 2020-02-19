You know that old saying, “While the cat’s away, the mice will play.’” Well, the boss is out of the food pantry tending to some family business. Those of us left to carry on while she’s gone were looking around for ways to stay out of trouble and show we can be trusted to take care of things. We noticed two things.
We are very short on toilet paper. You know, there are many folks who are trying their darnedest to eliminate single-use paper in their lives. They have gone back to cloth napkins, handkerchiefs, and diapers. Paper towels are replaced with “unpaper towels.” (We used to call them rags.) But even the most dedicated of those folks still use toilet paper.
If, like us, you agree that there is no good substitute for toilet paper, please consider a donation. It would make us look good when the boss gets back, too.
We have no Tuesday afternoon volunteers. There is a gaping hole in the volunteer schedule at that time. Most of the heavy unloading and stocking, the lifting and toting, gets done on Tuesday mornings. So the afternoon volunteers primarily interact with clients. The importance of that interaction can’t be understated.
As the sign on the front counter says, “The smile you give, the kind interaction, may be the only one our client has today.” That’s especially true of the elderly folks who live alone. If you have a smile and an afternoon to share, please stop by. That would make us look really good when the boss gets back.
Yes, when the boss gets back, she will be so pleased to find a supply of toilet paper and a new volunteer that she won’t notice the mice have been playing while she is gone.
She won’t notice, we hope, that there has been an ongoing bean bag game. (I think Judy is the high scorer so far, but she may have an unfair advantage. She made the bean bags, and we think they are marked.)
The boss probably will notice that all the candy in the cup on her desk is gone. Remind me to replace that before she gets back.
So we hope you can help with a toilet paper donation, because there really is no good substitute for it. Or a donation of your time, because there is nothing like your smile, either.
Thanks,
“The Mice” (the staff)
Things We Need the Most
- Toilet paper
- Soup
- Box macaroni and cheese