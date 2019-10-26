Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

HAZLETON – A forestry field day will be held at Fontana Park, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton, on Friday, November 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

This event is free to attend.

Participants will enjoy a short walk around Fontana Park and learn about a wide array of forestry topics. The day will also be a great opportunity to meet local DNR foresters and Buchanan County Conservation Board staff while enjoying fall in Iowa.

The day’s topics include:

• Tree identification

• Forest improvement practices

• Emerald ash borer update

• Tree planting considerations

• Forest products

• Tornado forestry follow-up

• History of Fontana Park

• And more

Be sure to dress for the weather!

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Alex Hoffman at 563-608-0385 or alex.hoffman@dnr.iowa.gov.

Tags