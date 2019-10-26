HAZLETON – A forestry field day will be held at Fontana Park, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton, on Friday, November 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
This event is free to attend.
Participants will enjoy a short walk around Fontana Park and learn about a wide array of forestry topics. The day will also be a great opportunity to meet local DNR foresters and Buchanan County Conservation Board staff while enjoying fall in Iowa.
The day’s topics include:
• Tree identification
• Forest improvement practices
• Emerald ash borer update
• Tree planting considerations
• Forest products
• Tornado forestry follow-up
• History of Fontana Park
• And more
Be sure to dress for the weather!
If you have any questions about the event, please contact Alex Hoffman at 563-608-0385 or alex.hoffman@dnr.iowa.gov.