DES MOINES – With the Iowa State Fair starting on August 8 and running through August 18, there’s not much time left to plan your fair adventure. To give you a head start on your planning, former Iowa Lieutenant Governor Patty Judge has put together a list of sites to see and activities to check out for fair goers.
Here is Judge’s quick list of things to do at the fair:
1. First of all – fair food! The fair provides many excellent choices, and a corn dog first thing is a great way to kick things off. They are pretty good and you will have fulfilled your obligation to the Mighty Dog. Move on to cheese curds, hot chocolate chip cookies, lemonade shakeups, hot beef sundaes, pork chops on a stick, and mini donuts. More suggestions include turkey legs, roast lamb sandwiches, apple slices with hot caramel, wonder bars, grinders, and gizmos are just a handful.
2. Check out the iconic butter cow in the Ag Building. Now that you have paid homage to it, take a look at the veggies and flowers on display in the building and visit the beekeepers’ booth upstairs. More to eat here, too — free hardboiled-egg on a stick, delicious ice cream, and strawberry short cake.
3. Cattle shows in the old livestock pavilion are almost always going on.
4. Stop to see the Budweiser Clydesdales. They are not always at the fair, but this year we are in luck. It’s a thrill to see these hitches prancing down Grand Avenue as they deliver Bud to the beer tents.
5. Take a look at the biggest boar and the biggest bull – catch the contest if you can!
6. Walk through the horse barn to see more beautiful horses on the way to the Jacobsen Building and watch a show.
7. Head over to the Varied Industries Building and walk through the aisles. Sign up for free things, collect samples, and enjoy the air conditioning.
8. Cross the street to the Department of Natural Resources Building to look at fish, snakes, and other critters native to Iowa.
9. Take a jaunt on Ye Olde Mill and a ride down the giant slide.
10. Stop in the Cultural Building and look at the beautiful displays. Maybe take an art class yourself. Inside you can view some of the best Iowa photography there is to see.
11. Visit the Old Barn on the Hill, A.K.A. Pioneer Hall, and watch great contests like Iowa’s best banjo player and the husband calling contest.
12. Take advantage of the constant free entertainment on the various stages or treat yourself to a ticketed event in the Grand Stand. Iowa band Slipknot is coming home to play the fair this year.
13. Visit the Fair Museum and learn some fascinating history, like the great train wreck, and the best baby contests.
14. Ride the sky glider, visit the midway, drink a beer, and enjoy life.