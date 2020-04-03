The 96 girls who participated in Independence Amateur Athletic Union volleyball, in grades 4-10, recently concluded their 2020 season early, owing to the new coronavirus pandemic.
This year, Indee had four teams qualify for the State AAU Tournaments. Unfortunately all the State Tournaments were also canceled due to health concerns with the new coronavirus.
Qualifying teams included the fourth-grade Indee Mustangs coached by Justin and Kelly Post. The sixth-grade Indee Maroon team coached by Nicci Roberts and Allie Jo Zieser also qualified for their State Tournament. The seventh-grade Indee Maroon team coached by Jess Conklin and Megan Rawlins were the third qualifying team. Finally, the ninth and 10th grade team coached by Kaitlin Niedert was our final team to qualify for the State Gold Tournament.
Independence head volleyball coach Joe Schmitz was again the club director and eighth grade coach for the season. He thanked all the coaches, parents and players for all their hard work this season.