INDEPENDENCE – Jasmine Nicole Donald, Kaila Marie Johnson, and Naviea Jeanne Steele, all age 19 and of Waterloo, Iowa, have been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison following their pleas of guilty to robbery in the second degree in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County. They must serve five years before being eligible for parole and pay a $1,000 fine plus 35 percent surcharge.
The robbery occurred at the Independence Walmart on January 21, 2019. The individuals entered Walmart for the purpose of shoplifting.
When Donald attempted to exit through the entrance doors with a cart full of unpurchased items, she was stopped by a Walmart employee. Johnson then sprayed the Walmart employee with pepper spray to assist their escape.
Jalissa Marlene Simmons, 28, also of Waterloo, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for assisting the others in fleeing from Walmart in an automobile to prevent their apprehension by law enforcement. She was given a suspended two-year prison sentence, placed on supervised probation for two years, and must pay a fine of $625 plus 35 percent surcharge.
A warrant remains outstanding for Daniya Hardy, 16, of Waterloo in connection with this matter. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and Hardy is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.