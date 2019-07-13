Fourth of July Events in Review

The 2019 Independence Day celebration was nothing short of a success! After months of planning, the Independence Day celebrations committee was pleased to see the fruits of its labor poured into the festivities that took place in Riverwalk Parks on July 3 and 4. Fun was had by all in attendance with several activities, great food and beverage options, live entertainment, and the grand fireworks show that ended the two-day celebration on Thursday night.
Although Mother Nature attempted to dampen the festivities on July 3, the events continued after the rain with nearly 2,000 in attendance for the headlining band. Another great youth volleyball tournament, bags tournament, Wapsi Warrior Challenge, and Poker Walk took place on July 3.
The committee would like to especially thank Nikki Barth for her assistance with the youth volleyball tournament, Lexington Estate at BCHC for facilitating and organizing the Poker Walk, and to the Independence Fire Department for their assistance in creating a fun, yet challenging Wapsi Warrior Challenge.
The committee would also like to thank the Buchanan County Pork Producers for continuing the food drive tradition, and to members of the Independence VFW and American Legion for their Presentation of the Colors for our second annual military tribute.
The celebration continued in Riverwalk Parks on July 4 with the reading of the Declaration of Independence and the Independence Community Band. The co-ed volleyball tournament took place throughout the day, and live entertainment continued in the late afternoon and evening, which led to the 30-minute fireworks show to end this year’s celebrations.
A near record-breaking year, the park was full of local community members, as well as guests who traveled from different parts of the state of Iowa and other surrounding states.
This event would not have been possible without many individuals and organizations that the committee cannot have go unnoticed. The committee would like to thank the City of Independence, City Street Department, Independence Parks & Rec Department, and Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications for all they did to prepare the park for its 15,000 guests – amidst a wind storm that took place just days before the festivities began.
The committee would also like to thank our sponsors who continue to support our efforts to make this event grow each year and the community members and guests who support this free event by coming, inviting their friends and families, and for making it their yearly tradition to attend.
The committee thanks the students of the Independence AV Tech Club, who were at the park from July 1 to July 5. The students helped pick up storm debris, spent long, hot hours in the park setting up the stage and heavy equipment, helped facilitate the production, and were there in the early morning hours on Friday until late afternoon to tear it all down.
Finally, the committee would like to thank the volunteers who commit their personal time and talents to helping the event go off without a hitch. Whether it be through setting up the park, assisting in the beverage garden or ticket pavilion, or tear down, the volunteers fuel this event. Without the support of community volunteers, this event would not be possible. The committee appreciates each volunteer for seeing the importance in the need and for stepping forward to help.
The committee has been thrilled with the positive remarks from event attendees and looks forward to throwing the best Fourth of July celebration in the Midwest in 2020! To become involved as a committee member, please email indeecci@gmail.com. To stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements from the Independence Day Celebration, please follow Independence Day Celebration on Facebook, or visit celebrateindee.com.