INDEPENDENCE – Frances M. Bantz, 91, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Lexington Estate in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 10, at White Funeral Home in Independence.
Frances Bantz was born on May 27, 1928, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of John Thomas and Jessie Bushell Mumford. She graduated from high school in Independence. On June 3, 1947, she and Carroll Aaron Bantz were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Mrs. Bantz farmed with her husband in Buchanan County until they moved to Independence in 2006. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence.
She is survived by a son, Arlen (Wanda) Bantz of Rowley, Iowa; a daughter, Diane (Bob) Kress of Cody, Wyoming; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Doris Budzine, Anna Mae Crawford, and Esther Oline, all of Independence.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Franklin, Mumford.
