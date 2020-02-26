INDEPENDENCE – Francis E. Naylor, 83, Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Brandon Cemetery in Brandon, Iowa. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on February 15, 1937, in Fairbank, Iowa, the son of Henry Granville and Edna Mae (Albert) Naylor. He graduated from high school after serving in the U.S. Army. On June 18, 1960, he and the former Elaine Margaret McCardle were married in Independence. They later divorced. At the time of his retirement, Mr. Naylor was the head custodian at the Colorado Springs School District in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He returned to Independence in 2012.
Mr. Naylor is survived by three sons, Rodney Naylor of Kirksville, Missouri, Wayne (Gretchen) Naylor of Jordan, Minnesota, and Bradley (Robin) Naylor of La Plata, Missouri; a daughter, Mary Beth (Kirk) Mikita of La Plata, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Lorraine Romick, Florence Hermsen, and Evelyn McCalley, all of Independence; and three brothers, Donald Naylor of Oxford Junction, Iowa, Kenneth Naylor of Independence, and Richard (Linda) Naylor of Papillion, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and three brothers.
