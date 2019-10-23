QUASQUETON – The annual Friends of Cedar Rock symposium was held Saturday, October 12, at American Legion Post 434 to laud the accomplishments of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Friends President Allison York welcomed the crowd and stated it was the 16th year for the event.
Caroline Hamblen
The program started with Caroline Hamblen, Director of Programs, Taliesin Preservation, Spring Green, Wisconsin, with her presentation entitled “Taliesin as a Laboratory for Living – Where the Cultural, Architectural, and Natural Environments Converge Around the Enduring Question: How Could We Live Now?“
Taliesin is the home, laboratory, and studio of Wright. Hamblen and her husband, Floyd, a professor of architecture at Taliesin, have lived and raised their five sons in one of the wings of the home for almost 20 years.
Hamblen divided her talk into three sections: Taliesin as a place, a community, and a laboratory.
She reviewed Wright’s family history of originally coming from Switzerland to Wisconsin where Wright was born in 1867. The family eventually settled near Spring Green and eventually farmed the surrounding 800 acres.
Wright spent the early days of his 70-year career in Chicago studying with Louis Sullivan, et al. After fulfilling other family requests for buildings on the estate, in 1911 he began to build Taliesin, meaning “shining brow” and the name of a Welsh mythological character. Fire burned the living quarters twice, once in 1914 and again in 1925, but Wright rebuilt each time.
“Wright believed the house should not be ON the hill, but rather OF the hill,” she said.
Hamblen then spoke about the variety of programs, public and academic, that Taliesin supports.
“There is always a reason to come back to visit,” she said of the ever-changing events.
Hamblen reviewed several summer camps, speakers, concerts, and workshops when talking about the laboratory aspects of Taliesin and the school.
Visit www.taliesinpreservation.org for more information.
Jim Dains
The second speaker was Jim Dains, who used to be a volunteer docent at the Wright-designed home of Lowell and Agnes Walter, known as Cedar Rock. He now lives in Arkansas and gives tours of the Bachman-Wilson House at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Dains related the history of the home and how the middle-class owners, Abraham Wilson and his first wife, Gloria Bachman, came into contact with Wright and requested his services.
Like many stories, it’s who you know. Ms. Bachman’s brother, Marvin, had studied with Wright at Taliesin West, his home and studio in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the early 1950s, Marvin was working on a Wright project and his sister and brother-in-law came for a visit. The couple was very impressed with what they saw. Wright had developed the concept of “Usonian” architecture. The word “Usonian” was derived from an abbreviation of “United States of North America.”
Homes were built around the notion of comfortable, low-cost living that fit the needs of its residents, as well as respect nature and the surrounding environment.
Dains shared a photo of the letter written to Wright by the couple. In it, they lauded his designs, mentioned the family connection to one of his students, and proposed a budget. Wright was flattered and the project fit into the Usonian mindset of building something for an everyday couple. Wright responded he would do it and asked for a wish list. They listed they were a young family and, among other requests, Mr. Wilson had a photography hobby so a darkroom would be appreciated.
After receiving the first draft design and the projected costs, a few things were nixed, like the basement and the darkroom. But everything else was in order, so construction began in 1956.
The home was built and originally located along the Millstone River, in Somerset County, New Jersey. As changes to the nearby river occurred, the home suffered from several progressively worse floods. The family endured for a while, but finally moved out.
In 1988, it was purchased by the architect/designer team Lawrence and Sharon Tarantino. They restored the home, but when flooding got worse, the Tarantinos decided to sell to someone or some institution that would be able to move it to safer ground and preserve it.
In 2013, Crystal Bridges, an entity dedicated to art and architecture, acquired the house. It meticulously dismantled and rebuilt the house in Arkansas in 2015. Dains pointed out several site-specific design points to preserve not only the home, but its relationship in nature and its original setting. Examples include the orientation of the home and the sidewalk distance from the public walkway to the home.
After the symposium, the crowd was invited to stay for refreshments and visit with the speakers.
Rosewood Novelty Trio
That evening, the Friends also sponsored a performance of the Rosewood Novelty Trio at Cedar Rock. Ticket holders met at the Cedar Rock Visitor’s Center and were transported to the home for a concert featuring the Walters’ piano and marimba.
Matt Andreini, instructor of percussion at the University of Northern Iowa and a freelance musician, emceed the event and introduced his fellow musicians, Dave Smith on piano, banjo, and clarinet, and Jay Ramsey on the bass saxophone. Smith is a retired chiropractor. Ramsay is an instrument repair technician and sat in for regular trio member Bob Abbott, a retired engineer from John Deere.
The trio interprets the early 20th Century musical forms of ragtime (known for its “ragged” rhythms), and novelty music, which evolved from its “jazzy” cousin. Novelty music features more complex stylings, improvisation, and colorful harmonies.
Andreini said marimba music was very popular at the time, because early technology (e.g., the Victrola) made most instruments sound “tinny,” but not the marimba.
Andreini formed the group to perform at a faculty recital in April.
“We enjoyed it so much and the audience seemed to as well, so we decided to add more repertoire for our group and continue playing!” he said. “I’ve also expanded/re-orchestrated a few of the numbers to play [with other bands] as well. This is a project I had wanted to do for years and just needed to find the right time and people.”
The trio performed:
1. George Hamilton Green — Rainbow Ripples
2. Scott Joplin — The Entertainer
3. Billy Joel — The Piano Man (Dave Smith, solo piano)
4. G.H. Green — Triplets
5. Hoagy Carmichael — Stardust
6. James F. Hanley — Back Home in Indiana (Dave Smith, solo piano)
7. Julius Lenzberg — Hungarian Rag
8. G.H. Green — Jovial Jasper
9. Ethel Waters — Dinah
10. G.H. Green — The Hummingbird
11. Harry Jentes — Rhapsody Rag
12. Irving Caesar, Sammy Lerner, and Gerald Marks — Is it True What They Say about Dixie? (Dave Smith, solo piano)
13. J.S. Zamecnik — Polly
14. Django Reinhardt — Tears
15. George W. Meyer — Way Down in Iowa
The Trio were able to use the Walter’s marimba and Steinway piano. Known for his musical talent, family members stated Lowell Walter played the piano and sang at the weddings of at least two family members. Born in 1895, Lowell enjoyed marimba music in his youth; later in life, he purchased a marimba and took lessons.
Cedar Rock is now closed for the season.