INDEPENDENCE – Freddie H. Staton, 83, of rural Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Private burial services will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence with Pastor James Wolf officiating.
He was born on March 25, 1936, in rural Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of George Henry and Neva Laurena (Sauer) Staton.
Mr. Staton is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren; one sister; one niece; several nephews; and one sister-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister in infancy.
