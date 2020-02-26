INDEPENDENCE – Ten teams singed up this year for the Heartland Acres ice fishing derby held on Sunday, February 16. The weather cooperated as it dipped below zero a few days beforehand to create about 12 inches of ice on Swan Lake, then bounced back up to a tolerable temperature for fishing. Of course, a well prepared ice fisherman has a tent and heater.
First place went to Team GM & Angus, second place to Brian Senne’s team, and third place to Team Minnow Girl. According to Brian Bell of Heartland Acres Event Center, a bass weighing 4 pounds 13 ounces was caught.
Proceeds from the derby go to maintaining Swan Lake.
At the same time, the Independence Lions Club held their fifth annual brunch. Proceeds from the brunch will be donated to local, state, and international humanitarian projects.