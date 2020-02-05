INDEPENDENCE – Democrat caucus goers went from ecstatic to anxious after learning the long-anticipated results were delayed Monday night.
“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” said Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure in an email sent out at 10:25 p.m. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”
At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price released the following statement:
“Last night, more than 1,600 precinct caucuses gathered across the state of Iowa and at satellite caucuses around the world to demonstrate our shared values and goal of taking back the White House. The many volunteers running caucus sites, new voters registering as Democrats, and neighbors talking to each other about the future of our country demonstrated the strength of our party.
“We have every indication that our systems were secure and there was not a cyber security intrusion. In preparation for the caucuses, our systems were tested by independent cybersecurity consultants.
“As precinct caucus results started coming in, the IDP ran them through an accuracy and quality check. It became clear that there were inconsistencies with the reports. The underlying cause of these inconsistencies was not immediately clear, and required investigation, which took time.
“As this investigation unfolded, IDP staff activated pre-planned backup measures and entered data manually. This took longer than expected.
“As part of our investigation, we determined with certainty that the underlying data collected via the app was sound. While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed. The application’s reporting issue did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately.
“Because of the required paper documentation, we have been able to verify that the data recorded in the app and used to calculate State Delegate Equivalents is valid and accurate. Precinct level results are still being reported to the IDP. While our plan is to release results as soon as possible [Tuesday], our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld.”
“Attendance was low, but enthusiasm was high,” Buchanan County Democratic Party Chair Dan Callahan said Monday night.
Local caucus participants shared their experiences as they left West Elementary, site of all five
Independence wards, and Sumner and Washington precincts.
Candy Higgins of Ward 2 caucused for Senator Amy Klobuchar. She was drawn to Klobuchar by her record of working together. She was also impressed with how the senator responded to debate questions.
“She seemed level-headed,” said Higgins.
Higgins felt her caucus was very orderly.
“I liked to see how different people went into the different groups,” she said. “It was an interesting part of the procedure.”
Peg Meehan also caucused in Ward 2, but went for former Vice President Joe Biden. She felt Biden had a lot of experience and had built many relationships throughout his political career.
“I think he’s the one [President] Trump fears the most,” she said.
She also felt the process was exciting.
“My vote and my voice really counts,” she said.
Robin and Brad Bleichner are transplants from California. Until this year, they were both Republicans. Robin switched to the Democrat Party last year to be more involved with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign. Monday evening she was a precinct captain in Ward 1/Washington Township. Brad also caucused for Buttigieg by officially changing party affiliations Monday evening. He said he appreciated Buttigieg’s “Midwest values” and was not a part of the Washington, D.C., establishment.
“[In the debates] he was intelligent and articulate,” said Brad. “He answered the questions…not just a blurb.”
The couple recently attended the Buttigieg event at Heartland Acres.
“He looked eye-to-eye with people,” he said. “He listened and responded.”
Brad also said he appreciated Buttigieg’s military service. He specifically noted Buttigieg’s work as a naval intelligence officer would give him a better perspective of some of the world’s “complex issues.”
Brad said he found his first Iowa Caucus to be very educational.
“We wanted to get involved with the community and participating in the caucus is exactly that,” he said.
Another first-time caucus participant was Brennan Callahan. Callahan, a 2018 Independence High School graduate, also caucused for “Mayor Pete.”
“It was really interesting to see the process for the first time,” he said. “To see that many people come together for a common goal.”
Like Bleichner, Callahan was impressed with Buttigieg’s military service.
“He’s not an outsider, but he’s not in the deep, deep pockets [of the Washington establishment],” he said. “I think he speaks for the country.”
The caucuses were open to observers. While many were campaign workers, some came from other states to witness for themselves the Iowa Caucus phenomenon.
Mary and Mike Vicars of Arlington Heights, Illinois, took a seat in the Ward 5 caucus held in the library at West Elementary. Mike’s sister is Peg Magner, who was the precinct chair.
The idea to come to the February caucus formed last July. Every year the couple comes to Independence for the Fourth of July to spend time with family. Last year they got to speak with presidential candidates Biden, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke. They were also in town to visit with Ryan Stevenson, a local campaign worker for Senator Cory Booker.
They said they were struck by all of the campaign ads running in Iowa. There have been a few TV ads in Illinois, but their primary is not until March 17. They also were able to contrast the process between a primary and a caucus.
“You get to hear people offering their thoughts on the candidates,” said Mary.
She was surprised by the number of caucusers that were still undecided.
“I was not aware of all of business with the local officials,” said Mike.
While some traveled to Independence to observe, several Iowa voters attended satellite caucuses in and out of Iowa.
Among the remote caucus participants were Cheryl Hand, Judy and Mike Ferreter, and Laree Randall.
Hand and the Ferreters were among the 135 Iowans who had registered to caucus in Port Charles, Florida. Hand reports, “After the second count, the results were Amy K. 56, Pete B. 43, and Joe B. 33.
“Three left when their choice was not viable,” she said. “I was surprised there was so little support for Sanders (1) or Warren (12) on the first count.”
Across the country in Green Valley, Arizona, Randall met with about 50 Democrats. They ended with three viable candidates, Klobuchar, Biden, and Buttigieg. She described the participants as “retired snowbirds.”
“The organizers only expected 10-20 people,” she said.
As of press time Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party had not released any new information.