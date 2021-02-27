This true information was provided by Jerry McCalley on June 27, 2014.
Independence was known as the “Maroons” as early as the late 1930s. As school began in the fall of 1949, the faculty and student council informed the student body about changing the name of our athletic teams. They proposed the plan that every student would have a part in the renaming of the teams.
This is how it worked. Each student, from each class, would submit a name to their class. When the submitting period was over, which was in the spring of 1950, each class chose the best name and submitted the four names for the voting process. The whole student body then voted for one of the four entries. The renaming of the school’s athletic teams became effective in 1950.
The class of 1951 printed the first “Mustangs” annual; however, it was the class of 1952 that submitted the name “Mustangs.”