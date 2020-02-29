Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dan Zumbach

(R-District 48)

DES MOINES – The seventh week of the legislative session brings into play a good news/bad news scenario. The good news is the session is half over. The bad news is the session is half over. Gathering information and building support for bills is very time-consuming.

Over the last nearly 50 days, I have sorted through hundreds of bills alongside other senators, deciding which ones hold value for Iowa. It is a challenge to have conversations with fellow senators in the committee process, deciding which bills get thrown overboard and which ones to keep. Full disclosure: Some of the bills I introduced did not make it through the committee process. All of us feel the joys and disappointments of legislative life.

Recently, Governor Kim Reynolds appointed a new director of the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT). Scott Marler became the Iowa DOT director in February. He has worked for the Iowa DOT for more than 20 years, with experience in traffic operations, highway project development, regulatory compliance, and the natural environment. He has chosen to drive a new vision for Iowa’s transportation systems.

I want to share a few statistics he shared with me recently. Iowa has approximately 350 traffic-related deaths each year. Law enforcement deals with approximately 58,000 crashes (nearly 160 daily).

He also shared his vision for transportation in Iowa’s future. This vision includes having our infrastructure ready for autonomous vehicles. Driverless vehicles create new issues around law enforcement, safety, and insurance. He also shared a goal to use modern technology to shorten up lines at driver’s license stations and maximize equipment/employee efficiencies. He discussed his desire to stay on track with the long- and short-term construction projects across Iowa.



