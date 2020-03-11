DES MOINES – Floor debate was the main focus of Week 8 as the Senate worked on bills to send to the House for consideration. We discussed a wide range of topics, including bills on insurance, hunting, animal cruelty, dentistry, and optometry.
The Senate and House announced an agreement on a K-12 education funding package for the next school year. Investing almost $100 million in new funding for schools, this money will include $7.65 million for transportation equity and $5.8 million for per pupil equity. The bill passed out of the Senate and is now headed to the governor.
One of the bills the Senate passed conforms to federal law, changing the minimum age to purchase, possess, or use tobacco or vaping products to 21 years old. The U.S. Congress passed a bill to change the age and required states to comply to continue eligibility for federal block grants.
America is the greatest country in the history of the world. The unparalleled success of this country is sourced with a handful of simple policies and ideas like freedom, private property rights, and the rule of law. Among those traits that made this country great is work. Work gives individuals dignity. It teaches life lessons to young people, develops the skills of workers with entry-level jobs, and perpetuates more opportunities for success.
A bill passed this week to encourage work. It is designed to ensure taxpayer-funded social programs exist for people TRULY in need. It aims to encourage individuals on public assistance to move to self-sustaining careers for them and their families.
In addition to the moral and social benefits of work, Iowa’s economy needs more workers. The unemployment rate in this state has been below three percent for more than two years. Industry after industry is looking for more employees. Iowa businesses are offering high starting wages and quickly escalating benefits. A period of nearly full employment is the perfect time to reform public assistance programs to encourage work and keep Iowa growing.
A few thousand years ago, the writer of Ecclesiastes said, “A person can do nothing better than to eat and drink and find satisfaction in their own toil.” A quote as true then as it is now.
A lot of your issues were debated this week, and progress was made. As always, if you have questions, I encourage you to contact me.
As always…From the Ground Up.