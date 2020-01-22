DES MOINES – “This is 20-20!” This phrase from Barbara Walters is a perfect way to describe the beginning of the second year of the 88th General Assembly. There seems to be an air of excitement around new ideas for a new decade.
The first week is about opening your ears and absorbing information. In the Senate, each year we listen to speeches from the majority leader, the Senate president, and the minority leader on the first day. Through the week, the governor, the chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, and the general of the Iowa National Guard all share how Iowa is doing from their perspective. Both the House of Representative and the Senate members fill the Iowa House Chamber to listen to all three giving information we can use to make legislative decisions.
Governor Kim Reynolds gave an aggressive plan to make Iowa an exceptional place to live, work, grow, and educate. I will work diligently to develop policy that the Senate, the House of Representative, and the governor’s office can implement to move forward for Iowa.
Representative Louie Zumbach, Representative Lee Hein, and I communicate daily to ensure Senate District 48 is represented well at the Iowa State Capitol. Please contact me if you have questions or thoughts on an issue being considered in Des Moines.
As always…From the Ground Up.