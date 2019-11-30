INDEPENDENCE – About 200 princes and princesses came out Saturday to meet the Ice Queen and Snow Princess at Starlight Cinema as part of the premiere of Frozen 2.
“Around 1,400 people saw the movie opening weekend!” said Maddy Eckholm of Starlight Cinema.
The Ice Queen and Snow Princess (from Adorable Princess Party of Cedar Rapids) were available for photos and chats from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in between the Frozen 2 showtimes. As part of the event, a Facebook contest was held with Marisa Mastin of Masonville winning two free passes to Frozen 2.
