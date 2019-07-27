INDEPENDENCE – The men of Living Water Church will host the third annual Fun With the “Son” event on Saturday, August 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Independence Bandshell Park. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of Christian music, games, fellowship, and a free barbecue picnic with all the trimmings. In addition, a Classic Show & Shine will be part of the afternoon with cars, trucks, tractors, etc., on display.
For the first time in the history of this event, we ask attendees to consider bringing a non-perishable food item, cash, or a check made out to the Independence Food Pantry. The food pantry will be on-site to accept donations.