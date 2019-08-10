INDEPENDENCE – The men of Living Water Church will host the third annual Fun With the “Son” celebration at Band Shell Park by the Wapsi River on Saturday, August 17, starting at 3 p.m. and running until 7 p.m. Join with Living Water’s church family in a celebration that features great Christian music and fellowship as well as a free barbecue picnic with all the trimmings and games for the kids.
There will also be a Show + Shine car show on-site. If you have a special car, truck, or tractor, bring it!
Again – the celebration is free, including food, bottled water, and lots of family fun!
Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item for the Independence Area Food Pantry. Donations to the pantry are also welcome, and checks should be made out to the Independence Area Food Pantry. A vehicle and volunteer from the organization will be on hand to accept donations.
See you at Band Shell Park!