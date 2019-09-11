INDEPENDENCE – Fusion Forward, LLC is pleased to welcome Kristin Pierce as the company’s new account manager and Emma Fangman as the company’s new copywriter.
Kristin Pierce
Pierce, a Washington, Iowa, native and a 2018 graduate of Luther College, majored in social work. She lived in Iowa City for a year after college and recently relocated to Independence after getting married in June of this year to Bryce, a teacher and coach with the Independence School District.
Pierce enjoys working and engaging with individuals, striving to be of assistance to what others need, making her skills an asset for Fusion Forward. Her duties include client management and communicating and meeting with clients. She looks forward to learning more about the surrounding communities in which Fusion Forward services, growing relationships, improving communication skills, and learning more about design and marketing.
Outside of work, Pierce enjoys spending time with friends and family (including her dog Sophie), traveling with her husband, and being active.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Fusion Forward team,” said Pierce. “Being a new resident to Independence, I am looking forward to getting my feet on the ground, learning more about the community, interacting with clients regularly, and witnessing the fun work that Fusion Forward creates for others.”
“We are excited to welcome Kristin to our Fusion Forward team,” said Fusion Forward President Mike Hamilton. “Kristin’s enthusiasm and personality are a perfect fit for the creative environment that we offer to our customers. Kristin’s education in social work will also help build upon the trusting relationships we have with our customers.”
Emma Fangman
Fangman is originally from Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School in 2014. She moved on to study at the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a minor in public relations in May 2017.
Fangman brings years of writing and customer service experience to the team. Most recently, she wrote for the Independence Bulletin Journal and Oelwein Daily Register, and also has experience in marketing and graphic design.
As a copywriter, Fangman will assist clients by writing press releases, developing promotional content, assisting with website development, and more. She looks forward to working with Fusion Forward to help clients reach their full potential.
Outside of work, Fangman enjoys spending time with her husband Dylan and their two dogs, working on projects on the farm, cooking, and traveling.
“I am thrilled to become a part of the Fusion Forward team,” said Fangman. “I admire the work Fusion Forward puts out, and I am looking forward to becoming a part of the development process.”
Fusion Forward President Mike Hamilton says Fangman brings great experience to the table, and looks forward to welcoming her aboard.
“We are excited to welcome Emma to the Fusion Forward team,” said Hamilton. “Emma’s work ethic, experience in copywriting, and positive attitude will help us bring new and fresh ideas to our clients. Emma’s personality and sense of humor are qualities that our clients will be able to relate to and enjoy as well. I look forward to seeing Emma flourish within our company.”