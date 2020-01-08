INDEPENDENCE – Have you always wanted to make a difference in your community, but weren’t sure where to start? Are you looking to gain new leadership skills, or enhance those you already have?
The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) wants to help you help your community by inviting community members to participate in the 2020 Buchanan County Leadership Development program. The program begins Wednesday, February 19, and will run every Wednesday for eight consecutive weeks from 6:45 to 9:15 p.m. The final meeting will be the Achievements Award Dinner on April 8.
Leadership is invaluable to any business, organization, or community and fostering new community leaders helps individuals stay on top and advance in their respective fields. Communities and businesses will continue to grow and flourish with the development of new leaders. economic and community development projects are most likely to be successful when initiated and supported by citizens at the grassroots level. Businesses and communities benefit when local projects succeed.
The Buchanan County Leadership program will teach the skills needed to encourage and support community-based projects by individuals who want to make a difference. Participants are encouraged to have a project in mind while engaged in the program. Topics being presented by professionals in their field include servant leadership, project management, using social media for promotion, managing volunteers, running effective meetings, and grant writing.
To register, contact George Lake at director@growbuchanan.com, call 319-334-7497, or stop by the Buchanan County Economic Development office at 112 1st Street E, Independence, and pick up a form. The registration fee is $150 per participant and is due by Friday, February 14.