INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club met on December 10, 2019, at Prairie Hills for a delicious lunch.
President Nancy Brewer opened the meeting with members reciting the Conservation Pledge. Roll call was answered with my favorite Christmas ornament. Ruth Hamilton read the minutes and Donna Harms gave the treasurer report.
We will send an additional $200 donation to the food pantry. Five hundred pounds of paper products was collected by the club to give to the food pantry in Independence.
Kitty Kaiser not only provided the floral arrangement for Lexington Estates, but she also gave the gardening tip of how to get rid of slugs – plant peonies!
For the conservation tip, Joellen Yeager read from the Otter Creek Quarterly. The article concerned nature trails and how they impact the obesity rate. Iowa’s obesity rate is fourth in the nation. Studies show that for every dollar spent on providing walking trails, there is a $3 reduction in health expenses. Iowa is the first in the nation to provide more trails.
A thank you from the senior center was read.
Our long-time member and dear friend, Lucille Mason, has passed away. It was decided to take one of the living arrangements to her family in Iowa City.
Since we do not meet in January, Nancy Weber announced that the next meeting will be held on February 26, 2020, at the senior center. Roll call will be naming your favorite heirloom plant.
Arla Senko, tree chairman, reported that 83 trees had been planted this past year by garden club members and friends.
The meeting was closed with Nancy Weber installing the following new officers for the coming year: Cindy Walton, president; Ruth Hamilton, vice president; Mary Steuben, secretary; Linda Bowden, treasurer; and Ruth Crawford, assistant treasurer.
The members created beautiful Christmas centerpieces for themselves and as gifts to others. What a joyous way to end the year!