Back Page
Garden Club Tags Monarchs at September Meeting
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:23:17 AM
- Sunset: 06:21:36 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 67% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 17mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 18mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 18mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 19mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 21mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 22mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 23mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 22mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Shirley Scott celebrating 90th birthday
- Iron Bridge Access dedication
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- Quasky holds spooky parade
- Saathoff crushes 80-mile challenge
- Legion auxiliary donates to Champ’s Cupboard
- Last farmer’s market of the season
- USDA announces $22 million in biofuel infrastructure grants
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s log
- 19th Amendment Centennial
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.