INDEPENDENCE – For more than a year, local garden clubs have been working toward installing a Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker to honor those who have served in the armed forces.
Named for the Blue Star in the service flag, which hung in windows of homes and businesses to honor service men and women, the program began near the end of WWII when a New Jersey garden club wanted to have another way to pay homage. The group planted 1,000 flowering dogwood trees along five miles of highway that had been designated the Blue Star Drive by the legislature.
By 1947, the program became the first undertaken by garden clubs on a national scale through the National Garden Clubs. Since then, the program has expanded with other marker options.
This past spring the Independence Garden Club, Quasqueton Garden Club, and Buchanan County Master Gardeners worked with VFW Post 2440 to raise funds for a marker. They then went to the Buchanan County Supervisors for permission to place the marker on the courthouse grounds in such a way as to not block the new veterans memorial and yet be visible to travelers on Highway 150.
As of May, when the marker was ordered, Independence was only the second marker in the state.
On Wednesday, gardeners and veterans came together to celebrate the installation of the sign.
While the Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker project has been completed, the veterans memorial, which honors all Buchanan County veterans, is still fundraising and selling pavers and benches. To donate to the veterans memorial or purchase pavers and benches, visit www.Operation11thHour.org online. In addition, brochures with donation and purchasing information can be found throughout the county.