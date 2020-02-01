INDEPENDENCE – Gene P. Bagby, 63, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday January 27, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence following a long illness. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gene was born on August 25, 1956, in Independence, the son of Joseph C. and Mary J. (Kane) Bagby. He attended the Independence and East Buchanan Community School Districts. On May 8, 1982, he married Kenda Kay Oldridge at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. They made their home together in Independence.
He worked for more than 30 years as a heavy equipment operator, most recently for Tri-State Crane of Cedar Rapids.
Gene is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kenda Bagby, Independence; his children, Trevor Bagby, Winthrop, Iowa, and Amber (Evan) Lemberger, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida; five grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Ann Kelly, Cedar Rapids, Linda Bagby, Independence, Susan (Willis) Burington, Cedar Falls, and Sandy (Jim) Boyd, Masonville; six brothers, Joe (Dixie) Bagby, Independence, Francis (Mary Ellen) Bagby, Independence, Jim (Sandy) Bagby, Cedar Falls, Pat Bagby, Walker, Jerry Bagby, Arizona, and Wayne Bagby, Rowley; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Dave “Dewb” Aubrey.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Darlene Blount; two brothers, Tom Bagby brother Randy Bagby (in infancy); and five brothers- and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Gene P. Bagby Memorial Fund at Veridian Credit Union 1900 3rd Ave SE, Independence, IA 50644.
