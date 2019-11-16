HAZLETON – George H. Gerstenberger, 86, of Hazleton, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the home of his son in Holt, Missouri. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Visitation is set for 2 to 6 P.M. on Sunday and for one hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home. A rosary will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton, with graveside military honors by the Iowa National Guard.
George Henry Gerstenberger was born June 13, 1933 on the family farm at rural Hazleton, Iowa, the son of George Phillip and Gladys Marie (Buhman) Gerstenberger. On June 22, 1957, George was united in marriage to Margaret Raye “Peggy” Robertson at St. Louis Catholic Church in Groveton, Virginia.
George is survived by three sons, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a sister, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.