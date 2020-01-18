NDEPENDENCE – Gertrude Earlene “Butch” Devlin, 83, of Dundee, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa, with Reverend Tyler Raymond officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call one hour before the mass at the church on Monday. Interment will be at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Independence, Iowa.
She was born on September 24, 1936, in Independence, the daughter of Earl and Wanda Louise (Wright) Coulter. Earlene “Butch” was raised and educated in Independence. She graduated from Independence High School in 1955 and worked as a waitress until her marriage in 1956.
On October 15, 1956, Earlene was united in marriage to Eugene Devlin at St. John Catholic Church in Independence. Four children were born to this union. The family lived in Independence until 1962 when they moved to Dundee. Earlene worked various jobs before establishing an in-home daycare she named Grandma Butch’s Daycare.
Eugene and Earlene were members of the Country Cousins Square Dancing for 30 years. Earlene was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lamont and more recently a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point.
Earlene is survived by her husband Eugene of Dundee; four children, Wanda Sargent of Strawberry Point, Linda (Kenny) Hahn of Strawberry Point, Craig (JoDee) Devlin of Lamont, and Joseph (Laura) Devlin of Lamont; 18 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, with three on the way; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Coulter of Independence.
Earlene was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Kenny Coulter; and five sisters, Betty Conrad, Thermajean Andrews, Wanda Lehrkamp, Mary Horn, and Marthalene Tull.
