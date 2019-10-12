MANCHESTER – Influenza, or “the flu,” is a contagious disease that can be spread by coughing, sneezing, or nasal secretions. Symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, or a runny or stuffy nose. The flu can cause high fever and pneumonia and make existing health conditions worse.
Getting your yearly flu shot is very important to protect yourself from influenza. All people are at risk, especially adults age 65 and older, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic health issues. There are many flu viruses and they are always changing, which is why getting your annual vaccination is vital to your health.
“We encourage everyone to get their yearly flu shot and to take advantage of public flu shot clinics,” shared Delma Hardin, Delaware County Public Health coordinator. You can find the schedule of upcoming flu shot clinics at regmedctr.org/flushots. Flu shots are free with your Medicare card and covered by most insurances.
Regional Family Health (RFH) will offer walk-in flu shot clinics open to ALL ages at Regional Family Health in Manchester from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19; Saturday, October 26; Saturday, November 2; and Saturday, November 9. If these dates/times don’t work for you, call one of our clinics for a personal appointment.
Delaware County Public Health (DCPH) will hold flu shot clinics from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at multiple locations in the following communities on these specific dates:
• Monday, October 14: Community Center, Hopkinton
• Tuesday, October 15: United Methodist Church, Delhi
• Tuesday, October 15: Commercial Club, Greeley
• Wednesday, October 16: Fire Station/Community Center, Dundee
• Wednesday, October 16: United Parish, Earlville
• Thursday, October 17: Neighborhood Retreat, Manchester
• Tuesday, October 22: Community Center, Colesburg