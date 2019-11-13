INDEPENDENCE – William James Gibson, 68, of Hazleton, Iowa, pleaded guilty to two counts of election misconduct in the first degree and one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on Tuesday, November 5.
According to a news release from the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office, both counts of election misconduct arose from the November 2018 election. One count of election misconduct relates to Gibson submitting a voter registration application that he knew to be materially false by asserting that he had never been convicted of a felony. He signed the registrant affidavit section in the voter registration form, even after the precinct employee advised he was a convicted felon.
The second count of election misconduct arose when Gibson attempted to vote in the election, despite knowing he was not qualified to do so because of his felon status. Poll workers identified Gibson as a potential felon and only permitted him to cast a provisional ballot.
At the time of the November 2018 election, Gibson was on probation for a felony drug offense as well as having seven prior convictions for state and federal felonies. Gibson had been convicted of burglary in 1981, second-degree burglary in 1983, possession of a controlled substance/third offense in 2014, a controlled substance violation in 2014, and two separate counts of possession of a controlled substance/third offense in 2017.
The latest possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, arose in September 2019 when an officer arrested Gibson following his failure to appear in the election misconduct case.
All of the pending charges against Gibson are Class D felonies but have been enhanced due his status as a habitual felon. He faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment on each of the three charges as well as an additional 15 years for violating his probation when he is sentenced.
A sentencing hearing is yet to be scheduled in this matter, the news release says.