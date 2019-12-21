INDEPENDENCE – William James Gibson, 69, of Hazleton, Iowa, was sentenced to serve a prison term of 30 years in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on December 17, 2019.
Gibson received a 15-year prison sentence with a mandatory minimum of three years on two counts of election misconduct in the first degree and one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, each a class d felony enhanced as a habitual offender (felon), to which he pleaded guilty on November 5, 2019.
Gibson received a consecutive prison sentence of an additional 15 years with a mandatory minimum of three years for violating his probation related to a 2017 felony drug conviction.
Both counts of election misconduct arose from the November 2018 election. One count related to Gibson submitting a voter registration application that he knew to be materially false by asserting that he had never been convicted of a felony. The second count arose when Gibson attempted to vote in the election despite knowing he was not qualified to do so because of his felon status.
Poll workers identified Gibson as a potential felon and only permitted him to cast a provisional ballot. At the time of the November 2018 election, Gibson was on probation for a felony drug offense as well as having seven prior convictions for state and federal felonies.
The possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, arose in September 2019 when an officer arrested Gibson following his failure to appear in the election misconduct case.