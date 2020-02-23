ELDORA — East Buchanan senior Erica Hoffman scored 11 points and sophomore Lauren Donlea had nine steals to lead the Buccaneers to a third postseason win Friday night. The Bucs won 38-20 over Colo-Nesco at South Hardin High School in a Class 1A Region 2 girls basketball semifinal.
Also scoring for East Buchanan Friday night were senior Olivia Donlea with 9, senior Nicole Pettinger with 7, sophomore Lara Fox with 5, sophomore Lacy Anderegg with 3, freshman Averiel Brady with 2 and Lauren Donlea with 1.
UP NEXT
The Bucs, 17-7, will travel to Hampton-Dumont High School Wednesday night to play Bishop Garrigan, 22-1, in the regional final at 7 p.m.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB 8 9 16 5 — 38
Colo-N 3 7 4 6 — 20