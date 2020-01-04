Independence hit perimeter shots early and often to build a 27-12 halftime lead Saturday afternoon at Oelwein. Mustangs senior Mary Puffett sank her three 3-pointers in the half.
The Huskies mounted a comeback in the second half. After Indee expanded its lead in the third quarter, Oelwein went on a 16-8 run in the final frame. The hole was too deep, however, and the Mustangs won 43-33.
Puffett and Sophie Wolf led Indee scorers with 13 apiece.
Malayna Kiel led Oelwein in scoring with 9. Karlie Wegner scored 8.
The Mustangs had 16 points off free throws, while Oelwein had 1.Ten of Indee’s first half points were from free throws.
Scoring by quarter
IND — 15 | 12 | 8 | 8 — 43
OEL — 4 | 8 | 5 | 16 — 33