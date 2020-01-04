The Independence girls basketball team returned to action Friday by traveling to Mt. Vernon (2-5 overall) and then Oelwein today (Dec. 4).
Results of the Mt. Vernon game were not available at press time.
Independence in its first eight games has won once — in week 3 over West Delaware — 46-42. Oelwein is winless in its first seven games.
The Mustangs offense has not reached 40-points since the West Delaware game. On Friday, Dec. 20, their last game before the Christmas break, they came within 1 point, however.
WaMaC-East Conference for Williamsburg defeated the Mustangs 56-39, for its first win of the season.
Independence Coach Bryce Pierce mixed things up a little bit by starting two freshman that night — Marleigh Louvar and Madyson Ristvedt — for the first time this year.
From the beginning, there was a noticeable difference in controlling the ball and taking care of the ball. Two things the Mustangs have struggled on this year. Ristvedt controlled the rebounding and Louvar helped in controlling the ball and limiting turnovers. Independence only had two turnovers in the first quarter and it ended in an 8-8 tie.
In the second , the Raiders were draining 3’s and that led to a 32-17 half-time Williamsburg lead. The Mustangs showed some fight in the third period with a dose of full-court pressure and at the 4 minute mark they had pulled it to 36-30, but that was as close as they would get with the score being 43-34 at the end of the third period.
Independence was out-scored 13-5 in the fourth and the final was 39-56.
In the end, Independence had no answer for Williamsburg’s 3 point shooting (10 for 26) and eventually, guarding the perimeter and second-chance points (17 offensive rebounds) were the ultimate downfall for the girls.